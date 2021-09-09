More

    A minor indicted for rape on four teenage girls in Cantal

    News


    A 17-year-old minor was indicted Wednesday evening for rape and sexual assault on four teenage girls in a private training establishment in Saint-Flour (Cantal) where they were boarders, said the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor’s office.

    “The facts occurred over a period of about a year and a half when the adolescents were between 15 and 16 years old,” Eric Maillaud, public prosecutor of Clermont-Ferrand told AFP.

    The victims are “ex-girlfriends” of the suspect: “a first filed a complaint for rape and on this occasion, other young girls indicated that they were themselves victims of sexual assault or rape”, he added.


    They spoke of “threats of revelation about their sexual relations and threats to tarnish their reputation from the young man in order to obtain their favors”, according to him.

    Other wanted victims

    The alleged rapist “is in a semi-denial, he admits that they might not quite agree.”

    The investigation carried out by the Saint-Flour gendarmes is continuing as part of a judicial investigation to identify other potential victims, he added, confirming the information from the regional daily La Montagne.

    The teenager, who returned to his family in Lyon, was placed under judicial supervision, with a ban on contacting the victims and the establishment.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCovid-19: WHO reiterates its opposition to booster doses
    Next articleThe new challenge for the co-inventor of messenger RNA vaccines

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC