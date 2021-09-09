a relative of the indicted victim and

A relative of Eddy Hoarau was arrested on Tuesday. The 28-year-old man was presented to the Parquet of Saint-Pierre, this Thursday, September 9. He was remanded in custody and indicted for the murder of Eddy Hoarau, at his home on Sunday, September 5.

A relative of Eddy Hoarau was arrested Tuesday and remanded in custody in Domenjod prison. The 28-year-old man was presented to the Parquet of Saint-Pierre, this Thursday, September 9. He was indicted for murder on a vulnerable person. He faces life imprisonment. The man admitted the facts, explaining his act as “anger”. He regularly visited Eddy Hoarau.

Tampon murder: a friend of the victim imprisoned

The investigation continues with various expertises, including a psychiatric expertise, which will make it possible to understand what really happened that evening. Physically disabled, Eddy Hoarau was found dead in his apartment in downtown Le Tampon on Sunday, September 5. The autopsy confirmed that he had been stabbed to death.





An evening that goes wrong

Last Saturday, Eddy Hoarau received dallions at his home. On Sunday morning, the 45-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood. It seems that the party got out of hand and that the drama took place against a backdrop of alcohol. Eddy Hoarau used to receive people at his place.