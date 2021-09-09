a shortage of raw materials threatens the stores

Some stores are starting to run out of products. In a large furniture brand, the stockouts are striking. There is a shortage of coffee table, chair, desk, mattress and kitchen. Dozens of references are missing. On the website, the brand explains: “We are having supply problems, we are doing everything artwork with our partners so that they are available as soon as possible “.

Other stores are affected by these stockouts. This is a sensitive subject for the brands contacted by the editorial staff of the 20 Heures, who do not wish to communicate. In a DIY store, drills are lacking because of the shortage of electronic components. In other stores such as toy stores, the shortage of plastic is compounded by the lack of containers to transport goods from Asia.