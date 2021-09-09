A Western Digital 500 GB NVMe SSD on sale!

Does your PC still take three minutes to launch Windows? Tired of endless loading times before you can play? Replace your old hard drive and switch to an NVMe SSD with this offer on the Western Digital Blue SN550 at Amazon.

One of the market leaders in NVMe SSDs, along with Samsung, Crucial, Corsair and Seagate, to name only the best known, Western Digital is a major player in storage.

Buy the Western Digital Blue 500 GB NVMe SSD for 49 € at Amazon

Western Digital SN550 NVMe SSD specifications

Before taking stock of the different solutions available to us, here is a summary of the characteristics of the SN550 Blue from Western Digital which interests us today:

Format : M.2 2280 NVMe

: M.2 2280 NVMe Interface : Gen 3, PCI express 3.0 x 4

: Gen 3, PCI express 3.0 x 4 Reading : 2400 MB / s

: 2400 MB / s Writing : 1750 MB / s

: 1750 MB / s Guarantee : 5 years

Normally priced at € 85.99, it is now available at only € 49.99 at Amazon. Other models are available with equally interesting reductions, from 250 GB to 2 TB.

Why an SSD in a PC?

Today, there are three types of hard drives to install Windows and store your games, photos or videos:





conventional hard disks (HDD) : These are the ones that have been used on our PCs for several decades. They have the advantage of being very affordable and offering very large storage capacities (up to 16 TB!). On the other hand, their reading speed often tops out at 150 MB / s. To be used for storing your archives but to be avoided for games or the operating system.

2.5 ”SATA SSDs : For the past ten years or so, they have taken over conventional HDDs to store operating systems and games. So we went from launching Windows in 1 to 3 minutes, to only ten seconds with these small flat disks. Although they are limited by the constraints of the SATA ports, we obtain speeds of the order of 550 MB / s which is 3 to 4 times faster than HDDs.

PCIe M.2 NVMe SSDs : Behind this rather barbaric term, which would have deserved a new name in its own right, we find what is currently best done. Data rates around 2000 MB / s for Gen models. 3 and up to 7000 MB / s for Gen 4 compatible with the PS5. They have the particularity of resembling RAM sticks and plug directly into the motherboard, thus avoiding cables and speeding up the process.