    “Addicted to vaping”, Renaud announces an album of covers but no tour in 2022

    COMEBACK – The interpreter of “Mistral Gagnant” will publish a record next February on which he takes up the titles of Jean Ferrat, George Moustaki or Françoise Hardy. On the other hand, he does not intend to go back on stage.

    He is a living legend of French song. And despite his health problems in recent years, Renaud has not said his last word. “I sing. I’ve been in the studio for ten days, I’m preparing an album of covers, thirteen old French songs that marked me, Yves Montand, Jean Ferrat, Moustaki, Reggiani, Françoise Hardy“, he announces in The Parisian.

    The voices and the violins remain to be done, the artist develops. I’ve wanted to do this album for years. We work between Paris and L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, where I have lived almost year-round for two years. It will be released in February, when there is no more competition. And it will hurt!“, assures Renaud who believes that the disc should be released next February.

    I quit alcohol for good six months. I am a new man– Renaud, in Le Parisien

    Since the release of his last opus, Kids and kids first, in the winter of 2019, fans are wondering about the state of the singer’s voice. In The Parisian, he replies that “it’s okay, it’s holding up“, he assures.”I eliminated the cigarettes, I went from sixty a day to fifteen. I am addicted to vaping. And I quit alcohol for good six months. I am a new man. “

    On the other hand, Renaud rejects the hypothesis of a return on stage. “I’m retired. I will do a minimum of promotion, that’s all“, he blurted. After the release of his eponymous album, in 2016, Renaud had embarked on the Phénix Tour, giving more than 130 dates across France, but also in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Belgium.After this tour, he returned to his addictions, forcing him to undergo drug treatment in 2018.

