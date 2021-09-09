“Addicted to vaping”, Renaud announces an album of covers but no tour in 2022

He is a living legend of French song. And despite his health problems in recent years, Renaud has not said his last word. “I sing. I’ve been in the studio for ten days, I’m preparing an album of covers, thirteen old French songs that marked me, Yves Montand, Jean Ferrat, Moustaki, Reggiani, Françoise Hardy“, he announces in The Parisian.

“The voices and the violins remain to be done, the artist develops. I’ve wanted to do this album for years. We work between Paris and L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, where I have lived almost year-round for two years. It will be released in February, when there is no more competition. And it will hurt!“, assures Renaud who believes that the disc should be released next February.