Afghanistan’s last Jew is gone

He had promised to leave Afghanistan in case of the return of the Taliban: the last Jew of this country now in the hands of Islamic fundamentalists left with the objective of taking refuge in the United States or in Israel, according to a businessman Israeli-American who organized his escape.

Read alsoZébulon Simantov, the last Jew in Afghanistan, will not leave the country despite the Taliban

Zebulon Simentov, born in the late 1950s in Herat, western Afghanistan, home to tens of thousands of Jews for 2,500 years, told AFP in April that he would not stay in his country if the Taliban regained power. “I am the last, the only Jew in Afghanistan (…) Things could get worse for me here. I decided to leave for Israel if the Taliban returnHe said at the time.





Threatened with death by ISIS

It’s done, according to Moti Kahana, boss of a security company. Zebulon Simentov left Afghanistan and has been living since Wednesday in a “neighboring country», Before possibly moving to New York.

For decades, the man refused to flee. He survived the Soviet invasion, the civil war, the first Taliban regime and the occupation by American and NATO troops. “He didn’t want to leaveMoti Kahana told AFP, adding that Zebulon Simentov was threatened with death by the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group and that he ended up surrendering to reason.

Read alsoWho is the Islamic State in Afghanistan?

A total of 29 people were evacuated with him, including his “best friendAnd his children, according to the businessman. According to Moti Kahana, the last Jew from Afghanistan has family in New York and would like to join them for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on September 15 and 16.