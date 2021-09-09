After Dexter, this cult series from the 2000s will also make a comeback

There are creative discussions that are underway and a priori, it is at a rather well advanced stage to bring back to our screens a cult series that has marked pop culture. A series that ended in May 2010 after eight seasons and which could make a comeback soon according to FOX. After Dexter, it’s a new program that could well make a comeback.

Active discussions with producers

If we told you that this series had 24 episodes in each season, more suspense possible you recognized it: it is of course 24 Hours Chrono with its main character Jack Bauer, played on screen by Kiefer Sutherland.

Indeed, according to information from Deadline, the program could benefit from a comeback with the star who would reprise his role. According to the president of FOX, discussions are well underway with the producers in order to find the axis of the plot. He also specifies that “active creative discussions are taking place right now“.





A franchise that had grown enormously

It remains to be seen how this possible return of 24 will be carried out from a narrative point of view. In addition to the 8 seasons, the series was able to benefit from a revival, 24 Legacy, which took place three years later 24 Heures Chrono: Live Another Day, a mini-series of twelve episodes which had not met the expected success despite the presence of the Canadian star. 24 Hours: Legacy n‘had aired only the time of twelve episodes and had not been entitled to a second season. In this spin-off, Jack Bauer was absent subscribers and the public was able to discover Corey Hawkins who played Eric Carter.

The question of return of Kiefer Sutherland, if 24 Hours Chrono rises from its ashes, remains still a mystery at the moment. The actor will not reprise his role as President of the United States in Designated Survivor since the series was canceled. However, he will soon give life to Franklin D. Roosevelt in the series The First Lady.

And you, what do you think of a return of 24 Hours Chrono on our screens? Would you like to see Jack Bauer again? Do not hesitate to tell us in the comments.