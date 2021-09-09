After Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco discusses possible remakes

Asked how Bandai Namco sees the future of the series after five years of absence, Yûsuke Tomizawa intends to maintain the rhythm of the releases, but not necessarily with the controller in hand. “We understand that people want to enjoy our games on mainstream consoles, so we would like to keep releasing new episodes.“, recalled the new official producer of the series.”However, if we limit ourselves to that, the game will run out once the content is consumed. We therefore plan to combine this type of project with applications for smartphones that we will continue to use.“The announcement of Tales of Luminaria during the last gamescom goes in this direction.

But what about larger projects? “I can’t give you specifics at this point, but we’re also planning to accommodate requests for remakes and remasters. We can’t talk about “branding” if nothing comes after Arise until the next full game. As a character-centric brand, it’s the charm of “Tales of” to allow people to continue to enjoy “Tales of Festival” (community events) and other video projects between games.“One thing is certain, for Tomizawa,”the series will continue to develop, and we have already started work on the 30th anniversary (scheduled for 2025, Editor’s note) “. The producer also urges fans to support the team as it did during the long-term development of Tales of Arise.

An extended production which is explained both by the change of engine, with a transition operated on the Unreal Engine 4, the interruptions linked to COVID in the context of a global release, that goes without saying, but also and above all the desire to rethink the fundamentals of the series to modernize it, just after the end of Tales of Berseria. “I don’t think it was possible to continue the series for another 10 or 20 years without questioning. We have therefore carried out an in-depth analysis of each characteristic element of the series.“, explains the development team, which even wondered about the need to reintegrate the care jellies in place from the start. The balance of the care system is also one of the many adjustments made during this episode.