Agnès Buzyn in court: “Not sure that this facilitates taking responsibility”, reacts Laurent Berger





“I am a little afraid of popular retribution”. Asked by Ruth Elkrief about the summons of Agnès Buzyn before the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), Laurent Berger said to himself “uncomfortable” by such a decision. “It bothers me because we are all able to say what should have been done 20 months later. It’s quite easy”, he emphasizes. “I’m not sure it makes it easier to take responsibility in very complicated times”, still worries the secretary general of the CFDT.

More precisely, the representative favors the sanction of the vote, in front of the citizens, to that of the judges for people holding high political responsibilities. “I think that at some point the people who govern have to be accountable. But I prefer that they make them in front of the citizens than in justice”, he insists, worrying about the extent that such an appearance could take. “I prefer calm, frank debates and transparency”, concludes Laurent Berger.

Former Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn resigned from her post in 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. She was summoned to the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) on Friday for a possible indictment. As a reminder, this jurisdiction is the only one empowered to judge the actions of ministers in the exercise of their function. At the end of this hearing, the former elected member of the Paris municipal council may be indicted or emerge under the more favorable status of assisted witness. To do this, she will have to convince the judges that there is not enough serious or concordant evidence that can be used against her.

