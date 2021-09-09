Alan Wake Remastered: first burst of images for the famous video game thriller

So many fans are impatiently awaiting a second opus, they will be delighted to learn of the existence of Alan Wake Remastered in the meantime: here are just the very first images.

While Control’s “AWE” DLC made a huge connection with Alan Wake, a real sequel has yet to be confirmed by Remedy. Wisely waiting for an officialization, the firm intends to put its franchise back on the front of the stage with a remaster already eagerly awaited.

This is obviously a great way for fans to get back into that delicious black vibe, and a great opportunity for those who have never played for the title to tackle it for the first time : remember that Alan Wake was originally a Microsoft exclusive when it arrived in 2010.





This new edition will therefore offer updated visuals and cutscenes as well as the integration of some features specific to the new generation. In addition to 4K and a boosted framerate, we can also count on the presence of two extensions, Alan Wake: The Signal and Alan Wake: The Writer.

Alan Wake Remastered is due out on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One at an undetermined date.