all the hidden details you might have missed in the trailer

In less than 3 minutes of trailer, Matrix Resurrections has already offered a lot of images to peel its fans. Have you spotted all these details?

You think you watched the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections ? Think twice. Yes, the trailer released this September 9 seems rich in information, but that’s nothing compared to the range of details you can see when you pay close attention.

We dissected, scene after scene, these 2 minutes 52 intense, rich in winks and references.

The Matrix 1 movie is shown on a big screen in Matrix 4

It is a scene as brief as it is striking: armed men enter a room where one can distinguish control computers. In the back of the room a film is projected, and not just any one: it is about Matrix. Yes, the 1999 film by the Wachowski sisters appears in the fourth installment, in a beautiful meta interweaving, as brilliant as it is mysterious. Would the first trilogy exist as a “blockbuster hit” in the new feature film?

This is not the only time when we see an excerpt from Matrix : very briefly, we can also distinguish at another point in the trailer a screening of the film, behind the “current” Keanu Reeves.

Neo gets repaired by machines

The third part of Matrix (Revolutions, released in 2003) ended with a tragic event: what looked like the death of Neo, pierced on all sides by machines. In the trailer for Resurrections, we seem to see that the robots “fix” it with their red lasers.

Neo “resurrects”

It’s a safe bet that there will be many “resurrections” in Matrix 4, but the most literal will surely be that of Neo, who is again seen plugged into cables that have been attached to his body, such as when he had “come out” of his amniotic bubble by extricating himself from the Matrix, the first time he took the red pill in The Matrix. Or is it a “replay” of the scene from Matrix 1 ?

The world is not “green” in Matrix 4

It is obvious from the first seconds: the color code at the start of the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has nothing to do with the green filter that we know from the franchise. And this is surely no accident.





Remember: at the end of the third installment, a black cat walks down the street to Sati, a program that is portrayed in the guise of a little girl. We then see the matrix being “rebooted” and changing color: the greenish color diminishes and we find a much lighter and more varied colorimetry. Sati has the ability to “create” a sun there, in homage to Neo.

Moreover, it is quite possible that Sati is in Matrix 4, all the more so when we are interested in the character played by Priyanka Chopra, seen in the trailer …

Speaking of black cat… There is one, precisely, at the beginning of this trailer, on the desk of the mysterious psychologist that Neo seems to consult.

Trinity and the Matrix

No one could say, as of this writing, what the exact relationship between Trinity and Neo will be in this new installment. But two brief images from the trailer indicate that the one the hero has always been in love with will have a big part to play in Matrix 4.

In the first, we see it, with a shaved head, being connected to a machine, which means that it is probably outside the matrix, at some point, or at least that it is connected to it (knowing that she too was supposed to be dead, but hey, that’s Matrix, amIright ?).

The second is more subtle: pay attention to a quiet moment, when Neo is approaching his beloved. We then see, on his left cheek, the famous “flows” of green numbers that we know well in the universe of Matrix: they show that the characters are in a matrix, and not in the real world.

