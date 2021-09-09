American Film Festival: Johnny Depp’s Crazy Evening at the 4 Cats in Trouville-sur-Mer

The Pays d’Auge See my news

On the night of Sunday 4 to Monday 5 September 2021, Johnny Depp, guest of the Deauville American Film Festival, spent the evening at the 4 Chats, in Trouville-sur-Mer. (© Michel Trehet)

At the bistro 4 cats To Trouville-sur-Mer (Calvados), the big names of the small and big screen like to meet there. In the night of Sunday 4 to Monday 5 September 2021, Serge Salmon, the manager welcomed a guest of honor: Johnny Depp!

Invited to the 47th edition of the American film festival in Deauville, the actor wanted to spend his evening in this institution in Find. “I’ve had a lot of celebrities so they often spread the word,” smiles the host.

“A really improbable guy”

Before the American star arrived, the area was very quiet. “I had even set up a table outside, I told myself that we were going to get there since there was no one there. At around 11 pm, Johnny Depp’s car arrived, followed by a horde of fans. “It was complicated in terms of safety, we couldn’t get him down, he had to start again because people were screaming in all directions, says Serge. He waited more than half an hour, then he came back, the car had been approached as close as possible to the restaurant so that he could return. “





The actor of Edward Scissorhands, Pirates of the Caribbean or even Las Vegas Parano was able to settle on the second floor of the bistro which, that evening, was full, to chat quietly with his friends, under a dim light. “He was good because all his staff told me: when he is not well somewhere, he goes very quickly”, rejoices the manager.

The latter, who is used to seeing celebrities in his establishment, is under the spell:

He is really kind and truly generous. He took the time to exchange a word or sign autographs with fans, he speaks French, he was absolutely divine. He’s a really unlikely guy. Of all the people I have received in my life, he really touched me. Serge Salmon

Pastries to finish the night

Johnny Depp remained in the establishment for several hours. “We cannot fire Johnny Depp”, Serge explains himself. And that crazy evening ended with an impromptu breakfast. “I called the Charlotte Corday pastry shop to ask for croissants and pain au chocolat, they prepared two huge platters of pastries. “

Before leaving, the actor took the time to exchange a moment with the employees of the 4 cats. “He chatted with us, took pictures, thanked us for welcoming him, it was really touching. And at the exit, courageous fans were still waiting for him, to try to catch the gaze of their idol one last time.

