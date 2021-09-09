an arrest warrant issued against the writer Sergio Ramirez

Opposing Daniel Ortega, the novelist, Cervantes Prize 2017, is being prosecuted for “incitement to hatred” and “conspiracy”. Charges often used against opponents or candidates for the presidential election, scheduled for November.

Nicaraguan justice has demanded the arrest of writer Sergio Ramírez, the 2017 Cervantes Prize, the most important in the Spanish literary world, on par with many opponents of President Daniel Ortega, a source learned on Wednesday. judicial.

This former collaborator of President Ortega is accused of“Incitement to hatred” and of “conspiracy”, charges often used against opponents or candidates for the presidential election, scheduled for November.

He was also accused of receiving funds from the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, accused of undermining the country’s sovereignty and money laundering.





The indictment was served Tuesday on the writer, in rupture since 1995 with the Sandinista National Liberation Front of President Ortega. He left Nicaragua in June after being heard as a witness in the investigation of the Violetta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation.

He is also accused of having received money from the Luisa Mercado Foundation, an entity promoting culture, with the aim of “Destabilize” the country, according to the Nicaraguan prosecutor’s office

Sergio Ramirez, 78, was a member of the government after the Sandinistas took power in 1979. He served as vice-president during Mr. Ortega’s first term (1985-1990).

The Nicaraguan government has already accused some 34 opponents of sovereignty or conspiracy against the state, including seven presidential candidates, under laws approved by parliament in December.

Author of the novel Castigo divino (Divine punishment), the writer was also awarded the Alfaguara Prize in 1998 for Margarita, está linda la mar (Margarita, the sea is beautiful).

Two months before the elections in November, Nicaraguan justice has already referred to a court more than twenty arrested opponents, including five presidential candidates, including candidate Cristiana Chamorro, president of the Chamorro Foundation, who bears the name of his mother Violetta Barrios de Chamorro. The latter was elected president in 1990 before Mr. Ortega, 75, returned to power in 2007.