Antoine Griezmann rejected and despised by the supporters?

Back at Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann will have to forget his departure and his clumsy communication with Madrid supporters.

Two seasons after his eventful departure for Barça, and a seemingly unsuccessful passage in Catalonia, the French international will find the club that propelled him to the forefront: Atlético Madrid. But he will also find the trainer of his life: Diego Simeone. In this love that is reborn after having crumbled, a question nevertheless remains: how the supporters of Atlético Madrid will react to the return of the tricolor world champion?





“There are fans who won’t like it”

In an interview with El Larguero, the president of the Rojiblancos, Enrique Cerezo evoked the return of Antoine Griezmann, and in particular his fear of a hostile reception reserved for the French. ” He left in a weird way, but he showed he was crazy to come back to Atletico Madrid. There are fans who won’t like it, but there are others who were thrilled… He came under extraordinary conditions for us and it shows how much he is looking forward to playing here. “In any case, with the return of Grizou, Atlético is hitting hard with a view to retaining its title of champion of Spain and performing on the European scene. As for him, the playing master of the Blues will have to quickly be decisive in order to put the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in his pocket.