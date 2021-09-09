Arsène Wenger defends his World Cup every two years … What to remember about his project

We are getting closer to it little by little. If the project of a World Cup every two years has long been a noise in the corridor, it is starting to become reality day by day. A reality pushed by Arsène Wenger, director of world football development at Fifa, who, after revealing his restructuring of the football calendar in the newspaper The team a week ago, participated Thursday, September 9, in a press conference organized by Fifa. The former Arsenal coach has once again expressed his willingness to host the World Cup and continental competitions every two years.

Wenger’s two calendar proposals

First option on the calendar with an international break during the season. From August to September: clubs. In October: selections. From November to June: clubs. From June to July: world or continental tournament

Second option on the calendar with two international breaks during the season. From August to September: clubs. In October: selections. From November to February: clubs. In March: selections. From June to July: world or continental tournament.

The football of tomorrow

Much criticized, in particular by a large part of the authorities of European football, the project of restructuring of the football calendar by Arsène Wenger comes, according to the concerned, above all from an idea of ​​novelty, in opposition to a calendar judged “Too old, out of fashion”. The former Gunners coach wants to create the football of tomorrow and end the four-year cycle, established in 1930, which is now over 90 years old: “The times are changing. Behaviors too “, believes the Alsatian, stressing that “everyone can’t wait” to chain Euro 2021 with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A new calendar established above all for the supporters

Wenger’s second argument is based on the fact that the current schedule is not in line with the wishes of the supporters, unlike his which will be, above all, in the interest of millions of football fans around the world. For Wenger, the current calendar is no longer readable and he wants a planning “clear, modern and coherent which respects the fans”.

He also defends the idea that supporters have the right to have quality international competitions, more regularly. Ronaldo, the legendary Brazilian striker is also going in this direction. For him “The World Cup every two years would be spectacular. We all miss this competition, the whole world stops to watch it “.





A format for all nations, not just Europe

One of the big points of this reform is the idea that with a World Cup with 48 countries played every two years, many more nations, usually left on the side, would have the chance to participate in the most prestigious of competitions, especially Africa. “We went to 48 countries to have more countries. For Africa, we have five nations playing the World Cup today. At 48, we go to nine nations. Every two years, this gives more opportunities to play the World Cup, but also to organize it ”. Moreover, with such an increase, the number of Asian teams goes from 5 to 8 while the direct places for the Concacaf zone (North, Central America and Caribbean zone) go from 3 or 4 to 6.

Such a beneficial project for clubs

Arsène Wenger definitely thinks of everyone. One of the main axes of the overhaul of the calendar is to limit international truces, considered too numerous and too obsolete by the person concerned. TO instead, he wants to have club football between August and September, then October to be completely devoted to national teams. Then, the players would be dedicated to the clubs until the end of the season followed by an international competition (either the World Cup or continental competition). This would allow clubs to have their players uninterrupted for at least seven months, which he said would be sportingly beneficial. At the same time, it reduces long journeys for players, which cause fatigue.

Oppositions are already appearing

It is nevertheless badly started since the European Leagues, through a press release, expressed their opposition to the project. “The Leagues, meeting this Thursday in Nyon, are unanimously and firmly opposed to any proposal to organize a World Cup every two years”.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin even brandished the threat of a boycott by Europe and South America if Fifa’s plan to double the pace of the Worlds materializes. According to him, a World Cup every two years “would kill football”. And supporters have recently expressed themselves on this reform and do not seem on the same wavelength.

The 211 Fifa-affiliated nations are expected to make a decision before the end of the year. If the project is voted, the overhaul of the calendar would start from 2028.