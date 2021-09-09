AstraZeneca: Guillain-Barré syndrome recognized as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine

Since Wednesday, September 8, Guillain-Barré syndrome has been officially recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine against the coronavirus produced by AstraZeneca.

The EMA reports the report of 833 cases of this neurological syndrome as of July 31 for the administration of nearly 600 million doses of the Vaxzeria serum produced by the AstraZeneca laboratory during this period.

“Guillain-Barré syndrome should therefore be added to the product information as a side effect of Vaxzevria,” the Amsterdam-based institution said in a statement. The side effect is nevertheless considered “very rare” since it occurs in less than 1 in 10,000 people.

A precedent for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The European regulator and its American counterpart had already listed this syndrome as a “very rare” side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Jonhson, using the same adenovirus technology as that of AstraZeneca.





The EMA recommends updating the risk warning on the product since July, intended for healthcare professionals and patients. She also advises them to consult a doctor urgently if they have symptoms of weakness or paralysis in the extremities.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is characterized by progressive paralysis of the legs, which can reach the muscles of breathing, before attacking the nerves of the neck and head.