Atos leaves the CAC 40, Eurofins enters

The wise have decided: Atos gives way to Eurofins

The troubled IT group Atos will exit the flagship index of the Paris Bourse to be replaced by the French giant of analysis laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, driven by the explosion of anti-Covid tests, announced Thursday Euronext.

This decision, taken by an independent scientific council that meets every quarter and has been anticipated for some time by the market, will take effect on September 17 after the markets close, according to Euronext. The demotion of Atos, which arrived on the CAC in March 2017, was expected by market operators. The smallest capitalization in the index, the company has also recorded the worst performance since the start of the year: -43.30%.

Who is Eurofins Scientific?

This Nantes group founded by Gilles Martin, its managing director, offers a network of analysis laboratories for the environment, pharmaceutical, food and biological products.

It was created in 1987 on the basis of a patented analysis method making it possible to verify the geographical origin of food or drinks, in order to detect counterfeits.





Since then, it has extended the scope of its analyzes and has also established itself on several continents. Eurofins, which carries out PCR tests to detect Covid in particular, was one of the winners of the pandemic.

In August, Eurofins Scientific announced that it had seen its revenues grow by more than 40% and its profits quadruple in the first six months of 2021.

The group, which has become a giant in scientific analysis, has built itself through internal growth, but also external growth, by massively buying out independent regional laboratories. He built his success by industrializing the world of analysis, specializing laboratories, promising faster results and lower prices.

On the strength of a marvelous performance on the stock market since the start of the pandemic (+ 140%), Eurofins has become the second group in the health sector on the CAC, with Sanofi. The newcomer employs more than 50,000 people in 50 countries and operates more than 800 laboratories.