Atos leaves the CAC 40, Eurofins Scientific enters it



ATOS LEAVES THE CAC 40, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC Y ENTERS

PARIS (Reuters) – Atos, a specialist in digital transformation, will exit the CAC 40, the flagship index of the Paris Stock Exchange, where it will be replaced by Eurofins Scientific, a group of scientific laboratories, Euronext announced Thursday.

Atos has encountered multiple difficulties recently, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected its activity in traditional IT infrastructures.

Faced with the decline in its turnover and operating margin in the first half of the year, the group revised its annual forecasts downwards in July and its CEO, Elie Girard, announced its intention to refocus it on decentralized IT. (“cloud”) as part of a “radical, rapid and very deep” transformation.





Atos also suffered in April from the discovery of “internal control weaknesses” in two of its subsidiaries in the United States. No “hardware anomaly” was ultimately established.

The stock has lost more than 40% of its value since the start of the year and the group’s capitalization has fallen below 5 billion euros.

Eurofins Scientific, on the other hand, is in brilliant health, the group having notably benefited from the demand for its tests in the context of the coronavirus crisis. The title has jumped 80% since the beginning of the year for a capitalization greater than 23 billion euros.

Euronext also announced Thursday the integration of Derichebourg, a business and community services group, in the SBF 120 index.

These changes in the composition of the indices will be effective after the market close on September 17th.

(Bertrand Boucey, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)