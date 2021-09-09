Audiences access 20h: “Daily” on the rise, the information in decline, “Household scenes” goes up

News

TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.38 million (25.8%).

The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.47 million (21.6%).

The “19.45” from M6 – Xavier de Moulins : 2.54 million (13.1%).

Read also Hearings Audiences: What score for the second debate of the primary ecologist on LCI?

Hearings Audiences access 7pm: “DNA” leader, Cyril Lignac up to the million, “C to you” …

Hearings

Audiences: What scores for the return of Philippe Etchebest on M6 and the arrival …



News leader Gilles Bouleau is in decline in PDA on the front page.

Anne-Sophie Lapix’s “20 Hours” is also declining in audience share.

The magazine

“All sport” (France 3): 1.67 million (7.6%).

Talks

“Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.62 million (7.5%).

“Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.19 million (5.4%).

“TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 735,000 (3.6%).

“28 minutes” (Arte): 579,000 (2.7%).

“C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 469,000 (2.2%).

Leader in talks, “Quotidien” is on the rise on TMC.

Reality TV

“The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 433,000 (2.4%).

The original being broadcast from 7:22 pm to 8:2 pm due to the broadcast of the Italy / Lithuania match at 8:35 pm, “The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” is in sharp decline on W9.

The after-8 p.m. fictions

“Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.86 million (17.5%).

“Household scenes” (M6): 3.61 million (16.5%).

“More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.71 million (12.6%).

The fiction of the Six goes back.

* 7:46 p.m.-8:48 p.m.

** 8:48 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

*** 8:14 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Médiamétrie figures