Audiences: What scores for the return of Philippe Etchebest on M6 and the arrival of Julien Bellver as a bonus on TMC?

On Wednesday, France 2 took first place in the evening’s audiences with the launch of the new French detective series “Les invisibles”, with Élodie Hesme, Jérémie Covillault and Benjamin Egner attracted an average of 3.80 million curious and 19, 1% of the public watching the two episodes offered until 11:10 p.m. according to Médiamétrie (8.4% on the FRDA-50). Last Wednesday, a replay of the series “Astrid and Raphaëlle” had pleased 2.96 million French people (14.3% of 4+ and 7.4% of FRDA-50).

Read also Hearings Audiences: What score for the second debate of the primary ecologist on LCI?

Hearings Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” on the rise, news on the decline, “Scenes from …

Hearings

Audiences access 7pm: “DNA” leader, Cyril Lignac up to the million, “C to you” …



TF1 follows with the continuation of season 4 of the American series “Good Doctor”. The two episodes broadcast until 11 p.m. brought together an average of 3.24 million serial fans for an audience share of 15.7% of 4+ people and 26.8% of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty. years (FRDA-50). Last week, the series was watched by 3.25 million followers (14.6% of the public and 27.0% of FRDA-50).

M6 follows with the unpublished return of “Cauchemar en cuisine”. It was from Carnoux-en-Provence that Philippe Etchebest came to the aid of a restaurateur in distress. A rescue that was followed by 2.25 million courageous, which represents a market share of 11.2% for the general public and 19.9% ​​on the main commercial target. The latest unpublished, broadcast on January 4, had given cold sweats to 3.11 million people (13.2% of 4+ and 26.6% of FRDA-50).

Behind, we find France 3 with a new from the magazine “Roots and wings”. Carole Gaessler on the footsteps of customs officers in Brittany convinced 2.11 million followers until 11:15 p.m. The market share amounted to 10.9% (4.2% on the FRDA-50). On July 7, as the Euro football came to an end, the cultural event brought together 1.65 million people (7.8% of 4+ and 5.5% of FRDA-50).

Success for the premiere of “21h Médias”

Still in prime time, on TMC, the two parts of “9 p.m. Media: September 11, 2001”, presented by Julien Bellver, revived the event to an average of 1.23 million viewers (5.9% of 4+ / 9.1% of FRDA-50). On Arte, the French film “Portrait of the young girl on fire”, directed by Céline Sciamma, attracted 909,000 viewers, or 4.4% of the public and 2.5% of the FRDA-50.