Audrey Fleurot assumes her naked photos: “It was psychoanalytic for me”

Audrey Fleurot is on the rise right now. The 44-year-old actress is at the top with several successful projects. Djibril Glissant’s companion created a sensation with her series HPI where she plays the role of a mother with a very high intellectual potential. After this great success, TF1 decided to include it in the casting of its new event series, Lies. In this breathtaking thriller, the beautiful redhead shares the bill with Arnaud Ducret, Alice David and Lionnel Astier. If today everything seems to be going, the actress took a little time before collapsing under the proposals.

Discovered by Alexandre Astier who offered him the role of the Lady of the Lake in Kaamelott, Audrey Fleurot really started her career in 2005 with the series Gears. Another event made a lot of talk about her outside the small screen: her photo shoot for the male magazine Lui. In 2016, Lou’s mother agreed to pose and appear totally naked in one of the numbers. If at the time the photos made a lot of talk, the actress does not seem to be moved more than that. “I have a very good memory of it, really. I say to myself, here it is, I did it. Really, it was psychoanalytic for me”, she assures in the show Sept à Huit, on September 5.





I really did it for myself actually, and to re-harmonize with those years that were really, really, hard.

Fully assuming her choice, the one who keeps a contrasting memory of her youth wanted to prove what she was capable of. “I had a personal challenge where I said to myself, if we had told the 14 year old girl ‘don’t worry, you’re struggling, it’s hard, but in a few years, we will offer to cover Him’! I really did it for myself actually, and to re-harmonize myself with those years that were really, really, hard. “, she synthesizes.

Find Audrey Fleurot in Lies, Thursday September 9, 2021, at 9:05 p.m. on TF1.