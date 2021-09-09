Battlefield 2042 is offered with this discounted NVMe 500GB SSD (up to 3600MB / s)

Amazon is now offering a nice reduction on the NVMe WD Black SN750 SE SSD with a capacity of 500 GB. Powerful, reliable and giving your PC a good boost, this storage solution benefits from a reduction of 35 euros and allows you to have a free key for the game Battlefield 2042 which will be released in a month.

If you still have a hard drive as your primary storage, replacing it with an NVMe SSD is highly recommended for more responsiveness and smoothness, especially if you’re planning to play Battlefield 2042 next month. For this, the WD Black SN750 SE offers the game and even grants itself a small reduction of 27% in passing.

What to remember about this NVMe SSD

500 GB capacity

With speeds of up to 3,600 MB / s

More compact than a classic SSD

And a fairly low energy consumption

Initially priced at 129.99 euros, the 500 GB WD Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD (in M.2 format) is now available at 94.99 euros on Amazon, or 27% immediate discount. A digital key for Battlefield 2042 will be sent when the game launches on October 22, 2021.

Easy to install and more efficient than conventional SSDs

Unlike traditional hard drives, NVMe SSDs in M.2 format take on the appearance of a RAM stick. If its format is so popular, it is because it is particularly convenient to install. All you need to do is connect it using the PCI Express ports on the motherboard, once the PC is off.

The advantage of NVMe SSDs over conventional SSDs is that they offer, in particular, much better speeds and therefore better performance. On the SN750 SE model, internal transfer rates of 3600MB / s read and 2600MB / s write can be achieved. With such performance, loading times will be reduced and transfers will become super fast. In addition, the WD Black SN750 SE incorporates technology to reduce power consumption.





To play Battlefield 2042 in peace

Finally, with a storage capacity of 500 GB, this SSD gives you more space on your PC to be able to enjoy more content such as video games, applications and software. Besides, about video games, this SSD includes a code to download the full game: Battlefield 2042. As a reminder, this is the new exclusively multiplayer FPS expected on October 22. Note, the manufacturer Western Digital also provides 5 years of manufacturer’s warranty.

What does the competition offer?

