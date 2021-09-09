Belmondo’s funeral will take place on Friday morning at Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris

The ceremony will be reserved for relatives and family.

The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died Monday at the age of 88, will take place this Friday at 11 a.m. in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, in Paris. The ceremony, reserved for relatives and family, should last one hour and will be marked by four or five speeches.

Claude Lelouch, absent from the national tribute due to the presentation of his latest film at the Deauville Festival this Thursday evening, will be present and will pay tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, whom he notably directed in Itinerary of a spoiled child. The actor Victor Belmondo, grandson of the star, will also make a speech, as during the national tribute.





Again the music of the “Professional”

The music of the Professional will reason in the church, a will of Jean-Paul Belmondo himself. The song has already sounded this Thursday afternoon in the Cours des Invalides. The funeral will be followed by a cremation in the privacy.

“Bébel” was for decades a headliner that guaranteed success in theaters, after a resounding debut in Breathless in 1960, a legendary New Wave film. With his death, France loses a familiar figure of cinema, embodying talent, daring and recklessness.