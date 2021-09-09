Benoît Hamon retires from political life

The decision seems unexpected. Just elected last June to the Ile-de-France regional council, Benoît Hamon announced this Thursday at World his willingness to quit political life. “I want to participate less in the public debate in the classic form but I felt the need to be more in the action”, argues the Breton.

He will now occupy responsibilities within a non-governmental organization, the Singa group, a movement focused on welcoming refugees. “I will be the Managing Director of Singa Global. My mission is to accelerate the change of scale in Europe and North America, ”he explains to the evening daily, adding that he himself contacted the organization two months ago. “The scourges against which I fought young are stronger today than when I was 18”, he adds to justify his choice.



The former MEP is not his first withdrawal on the national level. After his heavy defeat in the 2017 presidential election – the Socialist had gathered only 6% of the vote – the former Minister of Education of François Hollande had founded his own political movement which became Generation S. Before observing a long media silence, then returning to the public debate for the 2021 regional elections. Present on the list of EELV number one, Julien Bayou, he was elected regional councilor on the evening of the second round.