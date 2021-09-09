Biden administration files lawsuit against Texas

Justice Minister Merrick Garland at a press conference in Washington, DC, announcing the Biden administration’s complaint against Texas for its abortion law on September 9, 2021. ALEX WONG / AFP

The fight goes on. A little more than a week after the entry into force in Texas of a law restricting abortion, the government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, filed a complaint against this conservative southern state. This legislation “Is clearly unconstitutional with regard to the case law of the Supreme Court”Justice Minister Merrick Garland said at a press conference on Thursday 9 September.

“The Department of Justice is responsible for upholding the United States Constitution and the rule of law. Today, we are fulfilling this duty by filing a complaint ”, he added, assuring to have acted “After an examination of the law and the facts” and not under ” pressure “ Politics.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In the United States, the right to abortion undermined by the Supreme Court

Texan law thus prohibits, since 1er September, to abort once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected, around six weeks pregnant. At this stage, most women are still unaware that they are pregnant. This law does not provide for an exception in the event of incest or rape, but only in the event of a medical emergency.

Citizens transformed into “bounty hunters”

The Supreme Court of the United States guaranteed, in its judgment “Roe against Wade”, the right of women to abort as long as the fetus is not viable, that is to say around twenty-two weeks of pregnancy. However, she refused to intervene for the moment in the Texas case, citing “Procedural matters”.





The Texan law includes, in fact, a new device, which complicates the intervention of the federal courts. It is therefore not up to the authorities to enforce the measure, but “Exclusively” to citizens, encouraged to bring a civil complaint against organizations or people who help women to have abortions.

The Minister of Justice criticized this device which, according to him, transforms the citizens of Texas into “Bounty hunters”. The law provides that they receive at least 10,000 dollars in “Compensation” in case of conviction. This unique device “Had the desired effect”, underlined Merrick Garland: the risk of lawsuits “Led clinics performing abortions to stop the interventions” after six weeks of pregnancy, he noted.

A week ago, Joe Biden lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision not to suspend the law and promised “An immediate response” of his government, to whom he had ordered to find “Measures to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortion”.

Support from Kamala Harris

The announcement of his minister was greeted by defenders of the right to abortion. “Thank you to President Biden and the Department of Justice for using the powers of the federal government to protect Texans from this unfair and dangerous law”said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood.

“This first step by the Department of Justice is important to redress an injustice in Texas and prevent the catastrophe from happening again in other states”, added Brigitte Amiri, from the powerful association for the defense of rights ACLU.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris received family planning associations on Thursday. “The right of women to dispose of their bodies is non-negotiable”, she told them, calling on Congress to enshrine the right to abortion into law.

“Washington Democrats should not interfere in Texas affairs”, criticized the group of abortion opponents Susan B. Anthony List, denouncing a “Undemocratic attack”.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott displayed his “Confidence in the courts”, while accusing Joe Biden of simply wanting “Divert attention from the disastrous evacuations from Afghanistan and its unconscious migration policy”.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In the United States, the Iowa crusade against abortion