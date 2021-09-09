Biden government sued Texas for its anti-abortion law

According to the US Minister of Justice, the law is “clearly unconstitutional with regard to the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court”.

The US Minister of Justice announced Thursday, September 9, that he had filed a complaint against Texas to obtain the cancellation of a law that bans almost all abortions in this conservative state.

The law, the entry into force of which on September 1 was strongly denounced by the Democratic President, “is clearly unconstitutional in the light of the case law of the Supreme CourtJustice Minister Merrick Garland said at a press conference. “The Department of Justice is responsible for defending the Constitution of the United States and the rule of law, today we fulfill this duty by filing a complaint“, He added, assuring to have acted”after an examination of the law and the facts“And not under”pressure” Politics.





No exception in case of incest or rape

Texas law prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected, around six weeks pregnant, when most women don’t know they are pregnant. It does not provide for an exception in the event of incest or rape, but only in the event of a medical emergency.

The Supreme Court of the United States guaranteed the right of women to have an abortion as long as the fetus is not viable, that is to say around 22 weeks of pregnancy. However, she refused to intervene for the moment in the Texas case, citing “procedural matters“. Texan law indeed includes a new device, which complicates the intervention of federal courts: it is not up to the authorities to enforce the measure, but “exclusively»To citizens, encouraged to file a civil complaint against organizations or people who help women to have abortions.

A week ago, Joe Biden lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision not to suspend the law and promised “an immediate response“Of his government, to whom he had ordered to find”measures to ensure that women in Texas have safe and legal access to abortion“.