    Big doubts about Pogacar

    Aligned with the European Championship, Tadej Pogacar seems far from his best form. The Slovenian was clearly dominated by his rivals in the time trial.

    That the Tour de France seems far away for Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian phenomenon, competing this week at the European Championships, currently seems far from his best news. In big difficulty for his recovery on the Bretagne Classic, où he experienced a very unusual failure, the double winner of the Grande Boucle made an appearance on the chrono of the European Championship.

    Yet a good exercise specialist, as evidenced by his victory at the Planche des Belles Filles on the 2020 Tour, Pogacar only took 12th place. Over a fairly short distance (22.4 km), he was relegated 1’21 “behind the winner, the Swiss Stefan Kung, driving nearly three kilometers an hour slower. Above all, Pogacar suffered the humiliation of being overtaken by Filippo Ganna, the reigning world champion, who had left 1 minutes later but dropped him in the final, without a glance.


    Pogacar, which even drove slower than the new European champion hopes (the Danish Johan Price-Pejtersen), therefore seems much less air than it was on the last Tour de France, and it is even a euphemism. The Slovenian, who skipped the Vuelta to devote himself to the one-day races, where he can also be formidable (he won Liège-Bastogne-Liège), could well lose its n ° 1 place in the UCI ranking if he stays on such a dynamic …


