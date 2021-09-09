Bitcoin already has been? From Cardano to Solana, the Altcoins that attract institutional investors

Another new money tsunami? – If we already knew that institutional investors no longer hesitated to bet very big again on Bitcoin (BTC), their ogre appetite is also starting to focus on other cryptocurrencies. From Ethereum (ETH) to Cardano (ADA), via Solana (SOL), a huge wave of money looks set to surge into altcoins.

Investments more focused on altcoins

While Bitcoin recently found himself at a crucial level just above $ 50,000, (and despite the solid correction on September 7), the rest of the crypto market appears to be bracing for potential next waves of investment. Indeed, if the first cryptocurrency were to rise, the rest of the altcoins would follow certainly – at least, if we are to believe the past situations.

This does not prevent some cryptos from toasting priority to King Bitcoin, leaving already in early rocket mode before the start is given by the playmaker.

According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Report, released on September 7, nearly 40% of net inflows last week were allocated to financial products relating to altcoins. In total, crypto derivatives purchases tracked by CoinShares amount to 140 million dollars for this week 35 of 2021.

Ethereum, Cardano and Solana: new institutional favorites?

It can be seen from the table below that, on the $ 98 million net (inflows minus outflows) of institutional money that entered the crypto market last week, there is no ” than “ $ 58.9 million additional who have focused on Bitcoin.





Net cash flow back into cryptos during week 35 (in millions of dollars) – Source: CoinShares

The rest was mainly distributed over the second and third of the most valued cryptocurrencies, namely the network Ethereum, with $ 14.4 million, and the project Cardano, for $ 6.5 million.

A little more unexpected, the young blockchain Solana saw a very significant flow of institutional money, with $ 13.2 million on the last week alone. SOL crypto-assets under the management of institutional investors thus rose to a total value of $ 44 million.

Although Bitcoin remains the most conserved cryptocurrency, with more than $ 40.6 billion under management, the share of altcoins has never been so important that today and now represents approximately 35% of the total crypto-assets under management.

Grayscale Investments remains the big heavyweight of these institutional investors, since it alone holds nearly 46.3 billion cryptocurrencies for its wealthy clients. And this domination is not likely to be reversed, because Grayscale regularly adds promising cryptos to its financial products, such as its new DeFi fund which celebrates DeFi projects.

