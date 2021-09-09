Bosch Rodez: the standoff continues between unions and management

A meeting was held between the inter-union and the management, this Thursday, September 9 on the site.

The start of the school year promised to be busy at the Bosch Rodez factory. She was. President Bosch France and Benelux, Heiko Carrie, made the trip to the Aveyron site on Thursday for the resumption of negotiations on the transition agreement to decide the future of the site, after the announcement last April of the reduction to 500 employees by 2025. Currently, the plant has 1,100. Their future depends on the signing of the agreement, while a schedule for early retirement has already been communicated: d ” by 2025, all employees born in 1970 and before will be able to take advantage of an exit voucher.

Before entering into a meeting with the inter-union, Heiko Carrie addressed all the employees in the main courtyard, recalling that the first option “of Germany” was to permanently close the site. “He immediately indicated that he had fought to save the factory … We don’t really have the same meaning of this word!”, reacted Vanessa Nègre, assistant secretary of the CGT, this Thursday evening at the end of the discussions. The majority union, on the other hand, refused to comment on the negotiations of the day, recalling only that it would decide on the follow-up to be given. “with all the employees at a general meeting next Tuesday” (September 14).





Continuation of discussions this Friday

According to our information, this Thursday’s meeting focused in particular on the current stumbling block in the negotiations: management’s commitment not to proceed with forced departures until 2025, against 2027 as desired by the unions as well as Bercy. “It has always been our red line and we will not go back on it”, recall Pascal Raffanel (CFE-CGC) and Cédric Belledent (South). “The management is still not clearly committed in this direction, we are still camped on the same positions”, they continue while a new meeting is scheduled for Friday, still in the presence of Heiko Carrie.

Will she get things done? The management has set as an ultimatum the end of the year for the signing of the agreement. “If not, she told us all the cards would be reshuffled”, confided Pascal Raffanel at the start of the week. “Before that, we will also have to discuss the industrial aspect. Because on this point too, we are not fully satisfied”, warns the head of South, Cédric Belledent.