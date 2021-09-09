Box-office: “Shang-Chi” dominates, “Bac Nord” resists, “Kaamelott” slashes the champagne

Change at the top of the ranking. For its theatrical release on September 1, the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” directly took first place at the French weekly box office. Between September 1 and 7, the blockbuster drew in theaters just under 500,000 fans (481,173). Behind, “Bac Nord”, the French film by Cédric Jimenez with Gilles Lellouche, François Civil and Karim Leklou, therefore cedes the leadership but retains a very good second place with still 307,006 tickets sold over the period. With a total of 1.20 million admissions, “Bac Nord” is now the 7th most viewed film in theaters this year in France.

Another novelty released on September 1, “Un triomphe”, directed by Emmanuel Courcol and carried by Kad Merad, in the role of an actor in galley who runs a theater workshop in prison, aroused the enthusiasm of 143,968 curious people for a film exhibited in a greater number of theaters than “Shang-Chi”: 546 theaters vs. 519 theaters for American production.

In the rest of the ranking, for its third week of operation, “Baby Boss 2” is deserted by moviegoers with a 69% drop in admissions compared to the previous week. The animated feature film distributed by Universal therefore goes from second to sixth place with only 85,443 tickets sold in one week. In ambush, we find the French film “Kaamelott”, signed Alexandre Astier. Its seventh week of operation allows it to cross the milestone of 2.5 million fans, which confirms its status as the most viewed film in France in 2021, far ahead of “Fast and Furious 9” and its 1.97 million d ‘aficionados. The latest novelty to appear in the top 10 is “Malignant”, the horror film by James Wan released in only 233 theaters, which was seen by 69,056 spectators.

The Top 10 of the French box office from September 1 to 7, 2021

1. “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” (519) / 481.173

2. “Bac Nord” (632) / 307.006 / 1.204.557

3. “A triumph” (546) / 143.968

4. “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (704) / 95.254 / 1.147.683

5. “OSS 117: Red alert in black Africa” ​​(640) / 93.071 / 1.495.357

6. “Boss Baby 2: A Family Affair” (722) / 85.443 / 720.395

7. “Kaamelott – First part” (600) / 77.625 / 2.511.660

8. “Malignant” (233) / 69.056

9. “Free Guy” (460) / 54.455 / 518.363

10. “France” (395) / 35.136 / 110.169

“Film” (Number of screens) / Entries of the week / Total entries

* CBO Box-office figures