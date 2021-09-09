Brittany: Vannes is (unfortunately) top 3 of this real estate ranking

Morbihan news See my news

Follow this media

The charm of Vannes (Morbihan) and its intramural seem to please. The town has experienced a sharp rise in the price of real estate for a year. (© Actu Morbihan)

Metz (Moselle), Maisons-Alfort (Val-de-Marne) and Vannes (Morbihan). Here is the winning trio (or losing for some) of the cities of France having seen the price of real estate increased the most in a year. This is the finding of the last LPI-SeLoger Barometer in August 2021.

More than 15% increase in one year

Behind Metz and very close to Maisons-Alfort, the Morbihan prefecture is experiencing a sharp annual rise in the property price of an apartment: + 17.3% / € 3,584 / m².

LPI-SeLoger Barometer August 2021 (© LPI-SeLoger Barometer August 2021)

Valves is the only municipality of Brittany in this ranking.

The top 5:

1) Metz: + 18.9% / € 2,648 / m².

2) Maisons-Alfort: + 17.4% / € 6,026 / m².

3) Valves: + 17.3% / € 3,584 / m²

4) Évreux: + 17.1% / € 1,848 / m².

5) Clamart: + 17% / € 6,449 / m².





Are medium-sized large cities winning from the health crisis?

“An analysis of the data used by the LPI-SeLoger Barometer shows that in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th places in our list of the largest increases in housing prices, there are medium-sized towns’, relate the initiators of the barometer. Valves is listed.

Why ?

“It is an understatement to say that the health crisis, the confinements that accompanied it and the trivialization of teleworking will have (permanently?) Redrawn the contours of the French real estate market”. LPI-SeLoger barometer,

Beyond the framework of Vannes at the entrance to the Gulf of Morbihan, the city of the Veneti took advantage of the deployment of the High Speed ​​Line (LGV) in the Great West.

The barometer puts forward another argument for these municipalities: “If the intention is not worth the action, many French people dream of leaving the metropolises and heading for a medium city (ideally located less than an hour by transport) to improve their quality of life, take advantage of lower prices, or even afford an outdoor space (garden, terrace, balcony) ”.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Morbihan in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.