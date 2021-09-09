Camaïeu wants to revive by betting on a move upmarket

Taken over in 2020, the low-cost textile brand unveils a new collection more oriented towards fashion, eyeing the high-end at Galeries Lafayette and favoring close imports to the detriment of Asia.

Less “timeless” and more fashion, less production in Asia, a new website: a year after its takeover by Financière immobilière Bordeaux, Camaïeu is leading a transformation plan presented as “exemplary”, despite a year upset by the Covid.

Taken over by the FIB in August 2020 as part of a restructuring under the aegis of the Lille commercial court, the leader in women’s ready-to-wear in France is preparing to launch a major advertising campaign and ensures that it is carrying out “a substantive work on the brand, on the offer “, halfway through the two years that the new management has set itself to restore the company to equilibrium.

“The takeover took place in an appalling context”, summarizes Wilhelm Hubner, new CEO of Camaïeu and former CEO of Auchan Retail, from Roubaix, where the company was founded in 1984.

Between curfew, confinement and a cyber attack in June, he regrets not having known “a single normal month”.

Four years to regain its turnover

The FIB took over 511 of the 634 stores in France and around 2,600 employees out of more than 3,100. If it keeps the objective of recovering in 2023 the turnover of 2019 – 570 million euros -, the projections for 2021 peak at 340 million euros.

On the employment front, Wilhelm Hubner is proud of “60 more permanent contracts” since the takeover, especially at headquarters, for digital, logistics, etc.

On the verge of launching a redesigned website, management would see it as a “good performance” to reach 20% of its sales excluding traditional transactions in stores (on the internet but also in click and collect, in particular) within two years.

But there is no question of betting everything on digital, “we believe in physical retail”, assures Wilhelm Hubner, who has been testing a new store concept since June, with, among other things, a number of references reduced from 8,000 to 4,000. Saleswomen are also trained in “coaching”.

Camaïeu at Galeries Lafayette

Traditionally associated with low prices, Camaïeu has made its entry into the more upscale universe of Galeries Lafayette, in stores managed as franchises by the FIB, and is riding the rise of teleworking by launching a line of “homewear”.





A rebalancing was also carried out to the detriment of the “great basics, timeless”, which made up the DNA of Camaïeu: “when we race for prices, we are interested in the basics, in the timeless, that we have manufactured in Asia , with large volumes. We lose the cool side of fashion “, asserts Wilhelm Hubner.

The objective is now also to manage quantities better: before the takeover, “we finished the collections with 1.8 to 2 million pieces in stock. We ended our first winter season with 450.00 items, that is, is correct but still too much “.

In this logic, but also because transport costs are “soaring”, supplies have been refocused on “near import”, Turkey, North Africa, to the detriment of Asia. “We were at 90/10, we are at 60/40 today”, according to the CEO.

Unions approve

The unions approve of the developments underway. “They have kept all their promises for the moment: the announced cash has been paid, the sites set up, the negotiations launched with the union bodies”, details Laurent Gunst, of the autonomous union of Camaïeu (majority).

Nordine Misraoui, CFDT secretary of the CSE, says he is “delighted to belong to a large group capable of supporting us financially”.

Even Thierry Siwik, of the CGT, who criticized in June of staff shortages at the reopening of stores, sees “signs of improvement” on the workforce and welcomes the preservation of the social gains of employees.