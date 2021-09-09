Canal + announces its new offers, channels and prices for the 2021/2022 school year

The CANAL + group is taking advantage of the start of the school year to announce a new policy concerning its TV package offers. On the program: new channels, new packages, new prices.

The new school year is also here on the side of the major television groups with the announcement of new products to come at the beginning of September. With this in mind, it is Canal + which announced the creation of two thematic channels acclaimed by viewers of the encrypted channel as well as the complete overhaul of its offers.

Two new thematic channels

First of all, there is CANAL + Docs, a channel dedicated to the documentary genre, whether animal, culinary, social, investigative or simply discovery, a sector in which Canal + has invested a great deal in recent years. The group announces the availability of more than 180 documentaries on the channel upon launch “Worn by big names” with old content as well as new.

🌏 # ReturnCanalPlus "The new channel #CanalplusDocs, will aim to tell true stories with the power of a fictional narrative. It will position itself as premium, generalist and contemporary, in the DNA of @canalplus" 🗨️Christine CAUQUELIN

Next comes CANAL + Kids, a channel which, as its name suggests, is aimed at children in an age group of 4 to 12 years old. On the program: cartoons, animated films, shows and new short films for the youngest. The Canal group announces more than 5,000 content available from launch.

👦# re-entryCanalPlus

Creation of #CanalPlusKids : a new channel, and an extended service for 4/12 year olds, carrying the group’s brand values:

✨Boldness

✏️Creativity

💻Modernity

💭Intelligence

These two channels replace CANAL + Familly and are launched today via the new CANAL + bouquet, but also on MyCANAL live and on VOD.

New bouquets to counter VOD platforms

With a view to clarification and in order to better identify its offers, the group has announced the overhaul of its TV packages with more obvious thematic markers.

CANAL + bouquet : CANAL +, CANAL + Décalé, CANAL + Séries, CANAL + DOCS, CANAL + KIDS

: CANAL +, CANAL + Décalé, CANAL + Séries, CANAL + DOCS, CANAL + KIDS CANAL + Ciné Series Bouquet : CANAL + Cinema, Ciné +, Disney +, Netflix, OCS and Starz Play

: CANAL + Cinema, Ciné +, Disney +, Netflix, OCS and Starz Play CANAL + SPORT bouquet : CANAL + Sport, beIN Sports, Eurosport

These packages are also gaining competitiveness with more advantageous prices than the old subscriptions:

CHANNEL + CANAL + CINE SERIES CANAL + SPORT 20.99 € for 12 months then 24.99 € / month with a 24-month commitment Where 24.99 € / month without commitment 34.99 € for 12 months then 40.99 € / month with a 24-month commitment Where 40.99 € / month without commitment 34.99 € for 12 months then 45.99 € / month with a 24-month commitment Where 45.99 € / month without commitment

The other announcement concerns those under 26 who benefit from a 50% discount on all these new subscriptions. Each of these offers gives the right to a maximum of 2 users to watch content on the same account simultaneously.

A more advantageous price for those under 26

In the wake of this announcement, Canal + also took the opportunity to update its pricing policy for those under 26 who can benefit from all these offers with a 50% reduction, without any commitment.

A last offer called CANAL + FRIENDS & FAMILY brings together all the 3 offers previously mentioned with the possibility of having 4 spectators simultaneously from your TV or on myCANAL.

Always available on (almost) all devices

Speaking of myCANAL, the CANAL + live and VOD platform is still available on the vast majority of screens via PC / Mac compatibility – via web browser or application – but also from smartphone and tablet via Android and iOS. Other TV platforms like Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox and Chromecast are also in the game.

If you are interested in these new offers, you can click on the link below to access them.