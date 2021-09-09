Canal + launches its new offers, we tell you everything

For the start of the school year, the encrypted channel has launched four new offers, each responding to a different need. We allow you to see more clearly.

Three offers for three types of public. The Vivendi subsidiary is launching its four new formulas today. The Canal + offer offers 5 channels from the Vivendi subsidiary, Canal + Ciné / série is aimed at content lovers with many integrated services and finally Canal + Sport for competition enthusiasts.

With or without commitment, what to choose?

Each offer is made with and without commitment, with some limitations. Free, Orange, Bouygues or SFR subscribers must imperatively opt for an offer with a 24-month commitment (with a trial month) in order to receive the channels on their player, while those wishing to access Canal + only on their Apple TV, Android TV, console or mobile can opt for a non-binding offer.

For consumers wishing to benefit from the Canal + decoder, it will not only be necessary to pay € 6 / month, but also to subscribe to an offer with commitment.

Also note, these offers of a minimum duration of 24 months come with an option included automatically, called TV +. The latter gives access to more than sixty additional channels. Be careful, however, if the option is offered during the first two months of your subscription, it will then be billed at € 10 / month. However, you can unsubscribe at any time.

A classic offer with more channels

The first offer soberly titled Canal +, the basic formula of the Vivendi subsidiary, is thus billed at € 24.99 / month without commitment, or € 20.99 / month for the first year, then € 24.99 / month in the case of an offer with commitment.

While the basic offer previously only offered access to Canal + and Canal + Décalé, the Vivendi subsidiary has therefore added three additional channels to its call offer: Canal + Séries, but also the two new channels launched today by the group: Canal + Docs and Canal + Kids. For fans of the written press, the offer also includes a subscription to Cafeyn.

Canal + Ciné Séries, the offer designed for content fans

For fans of series or big cinema, the encrypted channel is therefore launching its dedicated offer, with all five basic Canal + channels, but also access to Canal + Cinema, Ciné + Disney + (4 UHD screens), OCS, StarzPlay but also Netflix in its Standard formula (two screens and HD definition).

For all this, subscribers opting for a non-binding plan will have to count on 40.99 € / month and for the offer with 24-month commitment, the price increases to 34.99 € / month for the first year.





Other advantages are also included in this offer, in particular a subscription to Cafeyn, but also to Télérama as well as to the Lizzie service, allowing access to 1 audio book per month and per subscriber to choose from over 200 available titles.

An offer with for sports enthusiasts

Finally the formula arrives for fans of football, rugby or motorsports, the Canal + Sport offer offers access to many content for thrill seekers. In addition to the five “basic” channels, this offer therefore offers access to the eponymous channel Canal + Sport, but also to the various versions of Bein Sport, Eurosport and also includes Multisports dedicated to major sports events bringing together Foot +, Golf + and Rugby + .

To access all these competitions on his box with the 24-month commitment, count 34.99 € / month for the first year, then 45.99 € / month, which will be the starting price for those who have chosen the formula without commitment.

Also included is a subscription to Cafeyn, Midi Olympique and L’Equipe.

For those who don’t want to miss a thing: a complete offer

Difficult to choose between sport and cinema? Why not take both? In its Canal + Friends and Family offer, the encrypted channel brings together all the advantages specific to Canal + Ciné Séries and Canal + Sport. Thus all sports channels and all services are included, including press subscriptions.

Such a grouping has a price: 79.99 € / month for subscribers without commitment and 64.99 € / month the first year for subscribers opting for the 24-month commitment.

A reduced rate for young people and additional benefits

If you are under 26 and wish to take advantage of these offers on a decoder other than your box or the one provided by Canal +, you can opt for a non-binding offer.

The youngest thus benefit from a reduced rate of 50% for each formula, i.e. € 12.49 / month for Canal + basic, € 20.49 / month for Canal + Ciné / Séries and € 22.99 / month for Canal + Sport. This rate will end on the month of their 27th birthday.

What about simultaneous users? As explained before, each offer offers access to MyCanal on Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV stick, console, Chromecast and Airplay. It is thus possible to watch two streams simultaneously in the case of an offer without commitment and three streams for offers with commitment (2 myCanal streams and one stream via a decoder). The encrypted channel also allows you to add one or two additional streams, for 5 € per stream. In the case of the Friends & Family offer, four simultaneous users are authorized with the possibility of adding a fifth.

For those best equipped with TV and sound, Canal + explains that some programs will be available in 4K UHD and with Dolby Atmos.