Canon plans to officially launch the EOS R3 on the same day as the new iPhone 13s

BRIEF // Canon’s new hybrid, the EOS R3 has already been announced, but not yet officially presented. The brand plans an event without revealing the precise content, but Apple comes to play the spoilsport by programming its keynote the same day.

Scheduled for September 14 at 12 noon, the Canon conference streamed on YouTube is announced by the manufacturer as “most exciting announcement of the yearDespite the little information, it’s hard not to consider a detailed presentation of the highly anticipated EOS R3. In fact, the visual of the short trailer hints at an RF mount that perhaps portends other novelties.

Chance of the calendar, it is also the day that Apple chose to organize its Keynote which should lift the veil on the eagerly awaited iPhone 13. New smartphones which could bring many novelties in … photo and video! Traditionally, the California conference starts at 7 p.m., a few hours after Canon’s. A timing that risks seeing the exposure of the Japanese manufacturer being swallowed up by the largest market capitalization. If there is one lesson that should probably be learned: never organize a large event on a Tuesday in September at the risk of finding yourself in the shadow of the American giant.

Anyway, we will obviously be on deck to bring you the latest news unveiled by the two manufacturers, for your greatest pleasure.