Carrefour: the brand launches a subscription at 5.99 euros per month

After streaming platforms, supermarkets are also embarking on subscriptions. Carrefour will shortly submit a device which will cost 5.99 euros per month and which will give access to reductions.

According to the specialist journalist Olivier Dauvers, the subscription will be tested initially in Rouen and its surroundings in about twenty brands (hypermarkets, supermarkets, drives, etc.). It could then be deployed across the country in early 2022.

Concretely, the consumer pays a subscription each month, without commitment of duration. He thus has access to a 15% reduction on Carrefour brands (private labels) such as Reflets de France or Carrefour Bio for example. This represents nearly 7,000 references from around twenty brands. Fresh products, however, are not concerned.

The offer can be combined with other promotions. In addition, holders of the Pass credit card will have access to a preferential subscription rate of 4.83 euros.





Other brands like Casino or Monoprix already offer a subscription to their customers. The benefit of the device is twofold for these distribution players. First of all, it is about building customer loyalty by encouraging them to come and do their shopping. In addition, it collects data on consumption habits.