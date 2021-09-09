Céleste, a serious hope for the Morlaix airport site – Economy







We knew the code name behind which hides the rescue plan for all activities at Ploujean airport, in Morlaix: Brocéliande. We now know the site of the company which aims to relaunch this site, cradle of the late Brit Air that Hop !, a regional subsidiary of Air France, will abandon by the end of 2022. Céleste filed its statutes on August 26. Her birth certificate stipulates that her object is “any public or private air transport activity”. Clearly, Brittany has had, for two weeks, a new regional airline, whose headquarters were installed in the premises of the Morlais branch of the West Brittany metropolitan chamber of commerce and industry (CCIMBO).

The former boss of Vueling France at the helm

At the head of this limited company, two aviation specialists. Its managing director, Bruno Besnehard, 46, is the former boss of Vueling Airlines France (2017-2019). He worked for twenty years at Air France and is currently vice-president “consulting and projects management” of AIM Satis, a consulting company specializing in air transport. Its deputy director, Arnaud Jouslin de Pisseloup de Noray, 59, current president of AIM Satis, also has a long career in air transport. The duo, which is currently not remunerated by Céleste, has teamed up with businessman Axel Vilaseca. The company, with a share capital of € 37,000, is managed by a board of directors.





Recreating the ecosystem of Morlaix airport

The three men are convinced that Brittany and a large number of French medium airports need “better connectivity”. In other words, they want to start serving several regional airports, including Brest, which would be the main base of the new company. Their credo, neither mass transport, nor low cost, but moderate cost connections provided by medium-sized planes. Ultimately, Céleste’s bosses hope to revive the Morlaix airport ecosystem: the Swiss company Sparfell Aviation Group will follow suit with the creation of a new maintenance site; the flight simulator activity would be relaunched by the Greenfield company…

While waiting for the private

To date, the financial round has not yet been completed. But it is already clear that the CCIMBO will inject € 1.5 million; and could enter the capital. For its part, Morlaix community has validated a repayable advance of the same amount, which is considered to be equity. As for the Region, it should also contribute an amount at least equivalent. Enough to give credibility to a project that will need private capital to succeed. In the first place to make it possible to constitute a fleet of planes. The new Morlais company is eyeing seven of Hop! (According to our information, the other seven could be sold to SkyWest Airlines, an American airline based in Utah). Céleste’s business plan would be based on a rental of devices with an option to purchase (LOA). Discussions are ongoing but the timing is tight. Céleste is planning its first flight in April 2022.