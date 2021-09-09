Charlene of Monaco hospitalized urgently: the real reasons finally revealed

Urgently hospitalized on September 1 in Durban, Charlene of Monaco does not seem ready to return to Monaco. Her husband, Prince Albert, wanted to be reassuring about the state of health of the princess.
It has been several months since she returned to the Rock. Blocked in South Africa since March, Charlene of Monaco raises many concerns among Monegasques who are asking several questions about the state of health of the princess. Victim of an ENT infection While on safari in South Africa, Charlene of Monaco had undergone a first operation which prevented her from flying for several weeks. In July, in an interview with South African radio, the princess estimated her return to Monaco from here “end of October” in order not “force recovery“. For his part, Prince Albert had been rather positive in ensuring that she could return earlier.”I know she might have said ‘end of October’, but that was before this last round of dates. I’m pretty sure we can shorten this time a bit“, he was enthusiastic. A prognosis marred by the emergency hospitalization of Charlene of Monaco on September 1st. No information had really filtered out as to her state of health and the Palace had simply stated that she had “suddenly collapsed“.
Charlene of Monaco, victim of “vagal discomfort” according to Prince Albert
This Wednesday, Albert of Monaco gave reassuring news, explaining that it was a small incident without consequences. “It was a simple vagal discomfort“, assures the father of Jacques and Gabriella.”There are people who saw the ambulances coming and all that, but it was quite benign. She is fine, she still has medical appointments in South Africa so she is not quite sure she will be able to return immediately. There may be deadlines that we will have to review, but I hope she can come home before the end of September. “
