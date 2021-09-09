China suspends approval of new games, censors their content harsher

Video game restrictions are more and more numerous and more and more severe in China. Today a new milestone has just been crossed: no new game will be approved on the market.

Freezing new game approvals

the South China Morning Post, quickly picked up by Reuters, tell us the news: the Chinese video game market is closed ! To be more precise, in line with new video game restrictions intended for “fight against addiction among young people“that we have seen one after the other for a few weeks, the Chinese state has temporarily suspended the approval of any new online game. Indeed, it should be noted that this suspension does not concern than online games … it should also be noted that free-to-play online games largely dominate the Chinese market, so this suspension concerns the extreme majority of what could have come out again in China.

According to SCMP sources, this government decision came to light during a meeting between the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Chinese regulatory body (NAAP), the CAC (Cyberspace Administration of China), the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, streaming platforms, account rental platforms, and publishers, including Tencent and NetEase. There for now no information on the duration of this “temporary” suspension.

Contrary to his habit, NAAP has not released the list of new approved games in August. This is the first time since May 2019. In 2018, game approvals were frozen for nine months, between April and December. In 2019, they had been frozen again between February and April. These two gels would have forced 28,000 video game companies (all types) to close their doors, according to China Central Television.

About this new freeze, Mio Kato, founder of LightStream Research (a company producing studies on financial models, particularly in Asia), wonders in the columns of the South China Morning Post:

I’m surprised at how strongly they target addiction (to video games) and monetization (from game companies). (…) Will they completely shut down companies that try to generate dependency, in which case the freemium model could die ? (…) Or are they just trying to get these companies to slow down? In this case, it will probably still be important, but not necessarily devastating.



Break with profit to fight addiction?

The meeting in question was called to discuss how publishers would apply the government’s new restrictions, announced in late August. As a reminder, on August 30, we announced that China to ban minors from playing more than three hours a week, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. They will still be able to play every day during the holidays, one hour a day. The NAAP claimed that this is a vital mission in order to “protecting the physical and mental health of minors is part of the vital interests of the people, and is linked to the maturation of a young population in an era of national rejuvenation“, calling video games”spiritual opium“Coming from an organization of the Chinese Communist Party, it is not difficult to compare such remarks to the”people’s opium“that Marxists see in religion.

To apply these measures, which have been increasingly severe since 2019, publishers are using accounts linked to an identity. But as some young players circumvented the restriction by using the identity of their parents, Tencent went further by implementing last July artificial intelligence linked to facial recognition. Thus, any minors attempting to log in outside of regulated hours were instantly logged out. Tencent has been cooperative, even enterprising, with regard to these increasingly drastic regulations, despite the greed. Indeed, during the meeting yesterday, the companies Tencent and NetEase were summoned by the regulators of “to break with the sole objective of making a profit (…) and of modifying the rules of the games which can create an addiction”. As one might expect, these restrictions on playing time will be accompanied by even more drastic censorship, since they have also been asked to remove “the obscene and violent content (in video games), as well as those that promote unhealthy tendencies, such as money worship and effeminacy“. According to SCMP, homosexual love would also be one of the “items” to be deleted. One more proof that tolerance was not on the agenda of this meeting.

Following this meeting, Tencent clarified that the official launch of League of Legends: Wild Rift in China will be postponed, from next week to after the National Day holidays (October 1). According to them, it would be for “a new round of testing”. As a reminder, League of Legends: Wild Rift has already received its approval by the NAAP, last February.

To read also