Citroën unveils prices for its new C5 X

The Citroën C5 X starts at € 32,900 for a petrol engine and € 44,950 for a plug-in hybrid. No diesel version is available in the catalog.

The new Citroën C5 X, unveiled in April 2021, is distinguished by an atypical silhouette evoking a filiation with its predecessors Citroën XM and CX while incorporating a modern design inspired by the CX-Experience concept. The result, straddling a sedan, a station wagon and an SUV, has the merit of being unusual and above all allows the manufacturer to stand out from the current production.

Gasoline and PHEV exclusively Whatever the country of destination, the Citroën C5 X will be manufactured in China. One way for the manufacturer to win back a declining market, but also to reduce its production costs. Indeed, the Citroën C5 X will be available in France from € 32,900 with its 1.2 l PureTech petrol engine (130 hp), and from € 44,950 with the hybrid engine. In this configuration, the C5 X will benefit from the 180 hp PureTech petrol engine and the 80 kW (110 hp) electric motor powered by a 13 kWh battery, for a cumulative power of 225 hp. According to the manufacturer, the 100% electric autonomy would then be 55 km. Note that the € 32,900 call version is cheaper by € 3,050 than the Peugeot 508 equipped with the same engine with the entry-level configuration. A 1.6 l PureTech version of 180 hp will also be marketed from € 40,500. At the moment, there is no announced all-electric version or diesel model. On the other hand, the transmission will be entrusted in all cases to the EAT8 automatic transmission.





If the EMP2 platform is shared with the ë-C4, the Citroën C5 X inaugurates the Advanced Comfort suspension as standard. The latter, with progressive hydraulic stops, is available on heat engines and, in a controlled suspension version (Active Citroën Advanced Comfort), on the plug-in hybrid version. High-tech interior Inside, the C5 X sports a central 12-inch widescreen touchscreen, a 7-inch 100% digital instrument cluster and a 21-inch head-up display (HUD) (optional). There is also induction charging and four USB-C ports. On the lower part of the central console, the controls related to heating and air conditioning are mechanical.

The Citroën C5 X also incorporates level 2 semi-autonomous driving aids, in particular lane keeping (Highway Driver Assist, Lane Change Assist), traffic monitoring at the rear of the vehicle during reversing maneuvers ( Rear Cross Traffic Alert), as well as blind spot monitoring or 360 ° vision around the vehicle.