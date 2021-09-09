Club: Mbappé, Marquinhos and Mendes in training, Icardi too

Many returns have taken place in the PSG group in training: the internationals Marquinhos, Diallo, Gueye or Wijnaldum, the injured Mbappé and Icardi or the rookie Nuno Mendes.

After a big week with a group made up of barely a few of his usual players but especially many young people, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was able to count on a much more complete group this Thursday for the training session of the day. The most significant return is of course that of Kylian Mbappé, affected in the calf in the French team during the truce. According to RMC, he has resumed training and his participation in PSG / Clermont this Saturday (5 p.m.) therefore becomes a little more possible.

Another injured player who has made his return to believe the images broadcast by PSG and the communication of the main interested, Mauro Icardi. Hit in the shoulder on August 20 during the match in Brest (4-2), the 28-year-old Argentinian striker has recently returned to the sessions, in accordance with the unavailability of approximately three weeks which had been announced. It remains to be seen how ready he is to play after this absence of several weeks.

The Parisian coach has also recorded many returns from players affected by the international break. The most important concerns the captain Marquinhos, released by Brazil due to a possible suspension, the date of application of which is not very clear. He resumed this Thursday and will therefore be available for the match against Clermont. Diallo, Gueye or Wijnaldum have also returned to the Camp des Loges training grounds after playing in the national team on Tuesday.





Finally, a new kid has taken his first steps on the side of the Camp des Loges, namely the last Portuguese recruit Nuno Mendes. After having fulfilled his obligations in national selection in the company of Danilo Pereira (who therefore also made his return on Thursday), the left side loaned with option to purchase by Sporting Portugal has discovered the facilities of his new club and his new partners.