Consuming cannabis regularly increases the risk of suffering from a heart attack

Regular cannabis use is not without risk for the cardiovascular health of young adults, as one study revealed.

Regardless of the form, cannabis is an enemy to the heart. According to a Canadian study released Tuesday, September 7, those under 45 who have used cannabis in the past 30 days have suffered nearly double the number of heart attacks. These findings were published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association. “With recent legalization and decriminalization, cannabis use is increasing among young adults in North America, and we do not fully know its effects on cardiovascular health.“, warns the study’s lead author, Dr. Karim Ladha, clinician scientist and anesthesiologist at St. Michael’s Hospital and the University of Toronto in Canada.

As part of the study, researchers analyzed data from more than 33,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 44. Of the 17% of adults who said they had used cannabis in the previous month, 1.3% had a heart attack later compared to 0.8% for non-users. While some deny the side effects induced by cannabis, Dr Karim Ladha warns consumers: “There is growing evidence that it could potentially harm you, both short and long term.“.





Mismatch between oxygen supply and demand

Previous studies had already shown that the drug could affect heart rate. “When a person’s heart rate becomes irregular, it can increase the amount of oxygen the heart needs. At the same time, cannabis can also limit the amount of oxygen delivered to the heart. What you end up having is this mismatch between oxygen supply and demand that basically leads to heart attacks.“, summed up Dr Ladha.

Nikhil Mistry, co-author of the study, encourages young people to be aware of the ravages of cannabis: “It is important to be aware of the risks associated with cannabis use, especially in today’s climate where we are exposed to a multitude of false information and unsubstantiated health recommendations.“.

