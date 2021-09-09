contamination continues to decline

The report published Thursday by the health authorities confirms the drop in the number of positive cases which has fallen below the 11,000 mark

The figure for coronavirus contamination continued to decline slowly on Thursday, and the main health indicators of Covid-19 remain contained, according to data from Public Health France.

In total, 10,969 cases of contamination were recorded over 24 hours, against more than 12,800 on Wednesday and more than 14,500 on Tuesday. For comparison, there were more than 15,000 contaminations last Thursday. The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of positive cases out of the number of people tested, is also declining. Measured over the last seven days consolidated on D-3 it is 2.3% Thursday, against 2.4% Wednesday and 2.6% a week ago.

104 deaths since Wednesday

The pressure also remains contained on hospital structures, with 10,323 people hospitalized (10,438 Wednesday), of which 2,195 (2,224 Wednesday) are treated in critical care units, reserved for the most serious forms of Covid-19.

• 10,969 new positive cases were identified in 24 hours, compared to 15,911 last Thursday. • The moving average is 11,226 cases per day, down for the 16th consecutive day (-26% over one week).# Covid19 pic.twitter.com/6O8pWjWqap – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) September 9, 2021

The data over seven days, which smooth the daily variations, indicate a slight decrease, with 3,777 hospitalizations, including 1,009 admissions in critical care, against respectively 4,651 and 1,067 last Thursday.

The Covid-19 has killed 115,362 people since the start of the epidemic. At the hospital he took 104 patients in the last 24 hours.

On the vaccination front, there are now 49,448,505 people who have received at least one injection (i.e. 73.3% of the total population) and 46,221,399 people with a “complete vaccination schedule” (either two doses or one single injection). for people already infected with Covid or have received the Johnson vaccine), which represents 68.6% of the total population.