Covid-19 in France: 104 new deaths and still nearly 2,200 patients in critical care

“The situation is improving but we must remain extremely vigilant, now is not the time to relax. “The words of Olivier Véran, this Thursday morning, on France 2, are tinged with a certain optimism. Figures from Public Health France, revealed on Thursday, show a stable situation or even improving in hospitals. A direct translation of the decrease in virus circulation in France that we have been observing for several days.

10,323 people are hospitalized this Thursday in France due to a Covid-19 infection. It’s 115 less that wednesday (10,438) and 611 less than seven days ago (10,934). The number of new admissions each day continues to decline: 554 in the past 24 hours, down from 595 on Wednesday and 648 seven days ago.



Of the hospitalized patients, 2,195 are in critical care units (resuscitation, continuous monitoring and intensive care). By comparison, there were 2,224 on Wednesday and 2,275 last Thursday. 139 new admissions were recorded there in the last 24 hours, against 174 the day before and 143 seven days earlier.

104 new deaths in 24 hours

The number of new deaths is still high. After 100 deaths recorded in 24 hours on Wednesday, and 104 seven days ago, 104 deaths are again to be deplored in hospital over the same period on Thursday. In all, since the start of the pandemic, 88,620 people have died in French hospitals due to a Covid-19 infection. In all, 115,363 deaths are to be deplored in France because of the virus.

The number of new cases remains high, but the generalization of the health pass has led to an explosion in the number of tests carried out. In the past 24 hours, according to figures from Public Health France, 10,969 new cases have been identified, against 12,828 the day before and 15,911 seven days ago.