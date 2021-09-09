Covid-19: some patients with “superhuman immunity”?

STUDY – According to work relayed this week on the American airwaves, some patients develop resistance to SARS-CoV-2 “of an impressive power”. Explanations.

This is auspicious news for hoping to end the Covid-19 epidemic in the long term. Recent studies, including one relayed this week by American radio NPR, tend to show that some people develop extremely powerful and versatile antibodies, capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and already several of its variants. So much so that some scientists speak of“superhuman immunity” Where “bulletproof”.

Shane Crotty, the immunologist behind the work relayed on Tuesday on American airwaves but already published in June in the journal Science, prefers to use the term immunity. “hybrid” at Covid-19. But what exactly are we talking about and who are the patients likely to develop it? We take stock.

What is it about ?

Scientists who have looked into the issue explain that not only do affected patients produce very high levels of antibodies, but also with great flexibility. In other words, their body is resistant to the various variants already in circulation as well as to those that may emerge in the future, details Paul Bieniasz, virologist at the American Rockefeller University, who co-directed part of these studies. including one published in August.

“It can be reasonably predicted that these people will be fairly well protected against most – and possibly all – of the SARS-Cov-2 variants that may appear in the future.”, he specifies. The specialist and his colleagues have thus identified antibodies able to neutralize at least six worrying variants of Covid-19. “It’s a little more speculative, but I also suspect that these patients would have some degree of protection against the SARS-like viruses that have not yet infected humans.” “The antibodies in the blood of these people can even neutralize SARS-CoV-1, the first coronavirus, which appeared twenty years ago,” complements the virologist Theodora Hatziioannou of Rockefeller University who co-authored the publications, specifying that “this virus is very, very different from SARS-CoV-2”. Stressing moreover that these antibodies are even capable of deactivating a virus, designed in the laboratory to be highly resistant to neutralization, and containing 20 known mutations, she deduces that these patients “are best placed to fight” the Covid-19.

Who develops this “superhuman immunity”?

The researchers came to the conclusion that, in order to develop such a production of these antibodies, it was necessary to be concerned by a hybrid exposure to the virus, that is to say to have been previously infected with the virus before having received a vaccine. to messenger RNA. In all likelihood, people infected with Covid in 2020 and then immunized with mRNA vaccines this year, like Pfizer or Moderna, are most likely to develop this immunity. “hybrid”, they detail. “After natural infections, antibodies seem to evolve and become not only more powerful, but also larger. They become more resistant to mutations within the virus,” explains Theodora Hatziioannou in particular. But it is still too early to say, however, that all those affected by an exhibition “hybrid” automatically develop a “superhuman immunity”.

“We have only studied this phenomenon with a few patients, because it is an extremely laborious and difficult examination”, she adds, recalling that research is now focused on finding a vaccine against the pan-coronavirus that would protect against all future variants. “Our results indicate that we already have it.”

