Covid-19: the virus is now also detected in sweat

NEW METHOD – Not very restrictive, the detection of Sars-Cov-2 by sweat is being developed by Thai researchers who carried out a life-size test in Bangkok this week.

The method is intended to be as reliable as a nasal PCR test. Human sweat screening for Covid-19, currently being developed by researchers in Thailand, was tested in life on the streets of Bangkok this week. Not very restrictive, the process consists in the first place in placing a swab under its armpit, before transposing, fifteen minutes later, the rod in a glass bottle, sterilized by UV rays. A sample is taken and analyzed. 30 seconds later, the result falls.

“Very distinct chemicals”

“People infected with Covid-19 secrete very distinct chemicals”, explains researcher Chadin Kulsing from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, which is developing mobile detection units in the Thai capital, citing a method “95% reliable” according to the first tests carried out on 2,000 people. “This discovery allowed us to develop a device to detect the specific odors produced”. His team has already launched an experiment with sweat-sniffer dogs to detect asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 and this new project is complementary.

Much less expensive than a PCR test

At a time when the country, and in particular Bangkok, is faced with an epidemic wave unprecedented since the spring, Chadin Kulsing hopes that his detection method, still in the experimental phase, can soon be deployed as an alternative to PCR tests which require laboratory treatment and are therefore much more expensive. Nearly 1.5 million cases and nearly 14,000 deaths have been recorded in Thailand, mostly in recent months.

The kingdom is not, however, the first country to take an interest in sweat to detect Covid-19, the United Kingdom and the United States in particular have launched comparable work. If France has not yet launched a full-scale test of this type, it has started to test sweat screening as well. Since July 30, a golden retriever named Pokaa has indeed been sniffing sweat samples in an establishment for the elderly in Haut-Rhin in order to detect possible positive cases.

