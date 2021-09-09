Covid-19: WHO once again denounces the injection of third doses

WHO has been deploring for several months the difficulties of access to vaccine in poor countries, many of which have only vaccinated a fraction of their population.





Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2021 (World Health Organization / CHRISTOPHER BLACK)

The World Health Organization on Wednesday (September 8) renewed its criticism of the injection of a third dose of vaccine against covid-19, underlining the needs of poor countries.

“At this time, we do not want to see widespread use of booster doses for healthy people who are fully vaccinated,” said World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , at a press conference.

“I will not remain silent when the companies and countries that control the global vaccine supply think the world’s poor should be content with leftovers “, he launched, irritated.

A moratorium on recall?



In early August, he tried to impose a moratorium on booster doses, but several rich countries publicly refused, before launching their campaign to inject the third dose.

On Wednesday, Dr Tedros nevertheless called “for an extension of the moratorium at least until the end of 2021 to allow each country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population”.

A request rejected once again by the United States, which emphasized Joe Biden’s “responsibility” to “protect the people of the United States” and believing that it was a “false alternative”.





“We are doing both (launch the recall campaign and deliver doses to poor countries, note), we think we can do both and we will continue to do both,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki .

Objective: 40% vaccinated in each country



However, the WHO does its utmost to denounce the difficulties of access to vaccines in poor countries. “WHO’s global goals remain to help each country immunize at least 10% of its population by the end of the month, at least 40% by the end of the year and 70% of the population. global by the middle of next year, ”explained Dr Tedros.

He also indicated that the G20 health ministers on September 5 and 6 in Rome: “They assured me that they would do anything to provide the vaccines needed to reach the 40% target at the end of this year. ”

The boss of the WHO also said he was “appalled” by the statements of the pharmaceutical industry which indicated on Tuesday that the production of vaccines against Covid would soon be more than sufficient to ensure vaccination for all.

<br />

“In reality, manufacturers have long had the ability to vaccinate not only their own priority groups, but to simultaneously support the vaccination of these same groups in all countries, “said Dr Tedros.

“We have the solutions to stop the transmission (of the virus) and save lives. But these solutions are not well used or well shared,” he insisted.

He lamented that the rich countries gave only 15% of the billion promised doses. “We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines!” , he said.