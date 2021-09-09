Covid case, call for volunteers, airlift to the Loyalty Islands, state of u

Most of the news in New Caledonia this morning with the figures of Covid cases, medical and paramedical personnel called in for reinforcement, the airlift with the Loyalty Islands and the Senate which validates the state of health emergency.

The number of cases continues to increase

More than ten clusters now identified, spread across the whole of the territory, 66 positive cases recorded yesterday according to the official government count, 19 in the Covid unit at the Médipôle, 7 people in intensive care including 2 in critical condition, other positive cases detected by rapid antigenic tests awaiting confirmation by PCR test.… The count becomes complex to follow. On the other hand, it is a very clear sign of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic and its variant Delta.

A call for volunteers

The pressure is gradually increasing on the hospital system and on caregivers. Consequence: the government is appealing to all medical and paramedical health personnel ready to integrate a sort of Caledonian health reserve. Doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, dentists, laboratory technicians, veterinarians, whether they are self-employed or retired, whether or not they have an activity can make themselves known by filling out an online form on the government site. This reserve would be requested in the event of overheating of the hospital system. Without forgetting the request already formulated with the State to send reinforcements if necessary under national solidarity.

The Senate validates the state of health emergency

After the National Assembly, it was the Senate which voted in Paris to extend the state of health emergency in the Overseas Territories until November 15. It allows the establishment or maintenance of curfew and containment measures. Several senators intervened in the presence of the Minister for Overseas Territories. Sébastien Lecornu recalled that he would be going to New Caledonia in October, also an opportunity to return to the debate on the vaccination of travelers. Sébastien Lecornu says he is in favor, but discussions must continue to coordinate with the Caledonian authorities.

Special edition at 7 p.m. this evening on NC1ere TV and speech by Sébastien Lecornu

NC the 1st is mobilized with a new meeting this evening on television from 7 pm: what assessment do the three provincial communities draw from four days of health crisis? What are their action plans to control the Delta variant? The president of the South province and the presidents of the North and the Islands are invited. A health specialist will also be present.

Note that the Minister of Overseas Sébastien Lecornu will address a speech to the Caledonians. It will notably be a question of economic aid and the referendum of 12 December. See you also live on our social networks from 7 p.m. this evening.

Aid is stepped up for Caledonian businesses

The state of health emergency allows the expansion of aid from the solidarity fund to businesses. The fixed costs support system remains in force, as does the loan guaranteed by the State and ad hoc cash assistance, and the Southern Province announces the establishment of a new emergency plan for support for companies directly affected by this third confinement.

And then the CCI is mobilizing again for companies. It sets up its support unit in partnership with the government, the OPT and the other consular chambers. A single toll free number for all companies is already reactivated as during the two previous confinements: 05 03 03 (from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday). CCI, CMA and CANC advisers answer questions from companies and support them according to their sector of activity.

An airlift with the Loyalty Islands

Air Calédonie is mobilizing for the Loyalty Islands. Domestic air traffic is certainly suspended, but the company nevertheless organizes, at the request of the authorities, the airlift from Grande Terre. First patient evacuations yesterday, and the delivery of medical teams and medical equipment is being prepared. With trained, vaccinated and equipped staff.

Air Loyauté is also announcing the establishment of a medical airlift. Every day, except Sunday, the company will deliver emergency medical freight to the Loyalty Islands from Nouméa.

And it starts today. With a flight chartered by the municipality of Lifou from Noumea to Tiga. Parcels to be dropped off in accordance with barrier gestures between 8 a.m. and noon at the Air Loyauté freight service for a take-off at 2 p.m. from Magenta. Basic products are accepted up to a limit of 40 kilos per household. It is specified that the sending of alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Preventive Loyalty Kits

The islands which are actively pursuing the deployment of vaccination and which want to complement this strategy. In a press release, the institution reaffirms “that the vaccine strategy validated by the Congress of New Caledonia is not opposable to a complementary and preventive strategy based on our traditional medicine and food supplements”. The province of the Islands stipulates that preventive kits containing in particular Zinc and vitamins to boost the immune system will be quickly made available to the poorest inhabitants who wish to use them. The province which adds “we call for the greatest vigilance regarding rumors spread in social networks”.

This morning Charlotte Mestre received by telephone, Jacques Lalié, president of the province of the Islands in the guest of the morning radio.





Vaccination continues

In the North province, the medico-social centers (CMS) of Koné, Ouégoa, Poum, Pouébo, Poindimié and Canala are open every day from 7:30 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm for vaccination. For other CMS, schedules fluctuate, information on 05 00 22.

A large-scale vaccinodrome is organized in Koumac from tomorrow Saturday and until next Saturday at the town hall. People will be able to go to the vaccinodrome without an appointment from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Same approach in Nouméa. A vaccinodrome will open again tomorrow in the hall of honor of Nouméa town hall, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and without an appointment. It will then remain open for the next two weeks, from Monday to Friday at the same times.

Small reminder of the rules of vaccination: The presentation of an identity document is obligatory; Vaccination is open to people aged 12 and over; children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or present a consent agreement signed by at least one of the parents; 16-18 year olds can come alone. Their consent alone is necessary; vaccination against Covid-19 is free; and people with a serious allergic history should make an appointment with the Médipôle vaccination center.

Caledonia autonomous in oxygen

In this epidemic context, know that New Caledonia is autonomous in medicinal oxygen. The production of liquid oxygen, the one needed by intensive care patients, can reach up to 6.5 tons per day. With a current storage capacity of 220,000 liters, which could reach nearly 250,000 liters at the end of the year. Enough to give Caledonia an autonomy of 200 days and even provide oxygen to Polynesia.

Children of priority staff welcomed

Since yesterday, nearly 300 children of priority professionals have been welcomed in 10 schools, primary and secondary schools in the Southern Province. Their parents are part of the teams fighting against the Covid-19 epidemic. They therefore go through confinement at school by following strict health protocols.

Culture adapts to confinement in Noumea

During the confinement period, Nouméa wants to guarantee access to culture. The municipal media libraries, the city museums and the municipal archives offer free and open access to their digital, educational, cultural and recreational resources. Ideal to take care of in times of confinement.

More buses in Tindu

Until further notice, the Tindu area will no longer be served by Tanéo buses due to acts of incivility. Among the stops not served: Copernicus, Tindu Center and Potter.

A call for civility and vigilance on the fire front

Civil security is stepping up to the plate: “since the start of the week, numerous forest fires have broken out across New Caledonia,” she wrote in a press release. L’OEIL confirms that since, according to the environment observatory, “in the last 72 hours, the OEIL satellite detection system has counted 29 new fires in the country (including 18 in the last 24 hours), for an area estimated at nearly 2,000 hectares. More than 1000 hectares concern the municipality of Ouégoa ”.

The winds that have been blowing strong for a few days are not helping the situation. Météo France places the territory at extreme risk of fire.

Civil security asks all Caledonians “to respect the rules of prohibition of fire on the whole of New Caledonia”. What to spare the environment of course and the municipal firefighters and civil security, called upon on other fronts in this period of health crisis.

Old coins are still valid

1F and 2F coins cannot be refused in shops. This is a reminder made yesterday by the IEOM. The Overseas Emission Institute has received several complaints. He therefore reminds professionals that they have “the legal obligation to accept all old coins until May 31, 2022, including 1 and 2 franc coins. “Any refusal is penalized, insists the IEOM.

The growth of the housing stock slowed down by the migratory deficit

This is one of the findings drawn up by ISEE after the analysis of the population census in 2019. The Caillou housing stock had 109,000 housing units, including 90,800 main residences. A stock which increased half as quickly between 2014 and 2019 as between 2009 and 2014. The number of vacant homes has almost doubled in five years and one in ten homes is now free.

A New Caledonian naturopath tried in Paris

In Metropolitan France, a naturopath from Nouméa and of West Indian origin is brought to justice. He is being prosecuted for illegally practicing medicine after the death of one of his patients, who was ill with cancer in Ile de France. Miguel B recommended purges instead of chemotherapy. He is appearing today before the Paris Criminal Court. He faces 2 years’ imprisonment and a € 30,000 fine, or approximately 3.5 million CFP.

Soana Lucet at the Europe 3-a-side Basketball Cup

The competition is being held this weekend at the Trocadéro in Paris. Concretely: 12 men’s teams, as many for women, each category divided into 4 pools of 3 teams. The women share Pool A with Israel and Germany. The teams which finish 1st and 2nd qualify for the quarter-finals. The competition continues with knockout matches until the final. Start of the competition for the French at 3:25 next night for us. It will be 6:25 p.m. on the Place du Trocadéro in Paris.