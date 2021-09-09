Covid: In Martinique, the start of the school year in “reinforced hybridization”

By Manon C. Updated September 9, 2021 at 10:07 a.m.Published September 9, 2021 at 10:07 a.m.

The start of the school year, scheduled for September 13 in Martinique, will take place “in enhanced hybridization” until September 27, with a few classroom courses and a majority of distance learning courses.

The health situation in the Antilles was worrying enough at the end of August that the back to school is postponed by the government, as the presidents of the regional and departmental councils of Guadeloupe in view of the “seriousness of the current situation“.



The start of the school year will therefore be September 13 in Guadeloupe, in Martinique, in Saint-Martin, To Saint-Barthélémy and in some areas of Guyana or “under-vaccination is wreaking havoc” and where the virus is still actively circulating, the government announced.

Wednesday September 8, theMartinique academy clarified that the back to school in Martinique would be “in enhanced hybridization”, on September 13th. “We call the device that we are putting in place enhanced hybridization because the distance will be privileged on the occasion of this recovery from September 13” said Corinne Gau, deputy director of the Martinique academy.





In fact, the 1st degree students will be welcomed at least one half day per week, through small group of five students maximum per class. The secondary school students will only be welcomedonce a week, in half-gauge, while the rest of the lessons will be carried out from a distance.

While the details of each establishment will be communicated to parents as of today, the “catering services and sports activities are suspended” has already announced the academy, which also specifies that 6 reception centers for the children of staff identified as essential to the management of the health crisis and without custody solution have been opened.

A situation that should last until September 27, date the return of the students will be based on the health situation, with the objective “the full-time return of the youngest pupils”.