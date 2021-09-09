Covid: Valeo unveils its contactless Covid detector

By Manon C. Photos by Cécile D. Updated September 9, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. Posted September 9, 2021 at 3:50 p.m.

Valeo unveiled a brand new contactless Covid screening technology at the Munich Mobility Show.

Valeo, the French automotive supplier at the origin of many innovations in the field, presented to the Munich mobility fair, on September 7, a whole new technology which changes from its usual inventions: a Covid contactless detector.

In fact, this news diagnostic technology measure and analyze the heart rate, breathing capacity, body temperature, gender and age of patients, all without contact, after they have responded to two questions concerning a possible dry cough or a cold.

The Valeo terminal, who gives the positive or negative Covid result in just two minutes, has already been tested in several hospitals in France, but also in Tunisia and Israel.

“Do you like PCR tests? I don’t like them.” argues Christophe Périllat, Managing Director delegate from Valeo. Patented, Valeo’s new Covid detector should be approved within a year and could soon join the hospitals, emergencies or even airports.



